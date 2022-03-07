￼Fight for Schools Sues for Sexual Assault Report

The group Fight for Schools is turning to the courts to obtain a copy of the report the school division commissioned to investigate its handling of a sexual assault scandal.

Executive Director Ian Prior announced today that he is filing a Mandamus and Injunction in Loudoun County Circuit Court, asking the court to demand the school division make public the report prepared by the law firm Blankingship and Keith. The firm was put on a retainer by the school division in the spring of 2021. Superintendent Scott Ziegler said on Nov. 5, 2021 that the firm would be conducting an “independent review” of the division’s handling of two sexual assaults in Ashburn high schools involving the same assailant.

The first assault occurred on May 28 at Stone Bridge High School, and the second on Oct. 7 at Broad Run High School.

The division has come under fire for not releasing the report, citing attorney-client privilege.

“The petition and injunction do not seek release of exempt materials or information related to the victims. Rather, it seeks the release of non-exempt materials and information related to the ‘independent review’ which LCPS is refusing to release pursuant to its flawed claim of attorney-client privilege,” Fight for Schools said in a statement.

Ziegler, who originally cited shortcomings in Title IX protocols as the reason the teen was able to assault a second student before disciplinary action was taken, was listed as the Title IX coordinator until November, when former chief of staff Mark Smith was named to the position. Smith was fired from the school division in January, but the division would not comment on his departure. It is unclear what his role would have been in handling the assaults since he was not listed as the Title IX coordinator at the time of the incidents.

Fight for Schools redrafted removal petitions for School Board members in October, to include the charge that they had, at least, some knowledge of the assaults, though only four members face a removal effort.

“Our elected officials and taxpayer-funded school division must be accountable to the people of Loudoun County. Without transparency, there can be no accountability,” Prior said. “If Loudoun County Public Schools wants to spend taxpayer money to defend its continued defiance of transparency and accountability, then we will fight to force the issue and bring the truth to light.”