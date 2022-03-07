Community Foundation Issues Recommendations for Ukraine Support Efforts

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties is working with fellow community foundations and the Council on Foundations to help coordinate efforts to support nonprofits providing direct services within Ukraine and surrounding countries providing refugee support.

“Community Foundations work to be a trusted source in grant making, connecting donors to nonprofit organizations with accountable approaches,” stated Community Foundation President & CEO Amy Owen. “Our donors have asked for this guidance and we share this summary with our local community. It is by no means an exhaustive list. Our hope is to bring into focus organizations serving varied issues and populations.”

Each of the recommended charities meet gold, silver, or platinum certification on Guidestar.org, which offers additional programmatic and financial information for each nonprofit.

The Center for Disaster Philanthropy: The Washington, DC foundation manages the Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Recovery Fund, focused on addressing humanitarian needs that arise, particularly among the most vulnerable, marginalized and at-risk internally-displaced peoples and refugees. Make a gift and learn more at here.

Doctors Without Borders, based in New York City, is working to set up emergency response activities in Ukraine as well as dispatching teams to Poland, Moldova, Hungary, Romania, and Slovakia. Teams are also being readied to respond in Russia and Belarus. Make a gift and learn more here.

Internews in Washington, DC supports journalists and independent media news outlets in Ukraine by providing them with resources to ensure their safety and ability to continue working during the conflict. This includes resources for emergency relocation and/or hibernation; safety supplies for armed conflict (e.g., flak jackets, helmets, first aid kits and satellite phones); equipment; and training whenever possible for emergency first aid and safely covering during armed conflict. Make a gift and learn more at internews.org/donate/.

Save the Children, based in Fairfield, CT, has been active in Ukraine since 2014 and working with established partners to help children in Ukraine in most seriously affected areas providing water, hygiene kits, and cash grants to families for food, medicine, and mental-health impacts. Make a gift and learn more here.

The World Food Program in Washington, DC, has on-the-ground support underway providing food assistance for people fleeing Ukraine. Make a gift and learn more here.