LCSO: Armed Robber Hits Sterling Beauty Supply Store

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating the armed robbery of a Sterling beauty supply store that occurred Saturday afternoon.

According to the report, around 12:30 p.m. March 5 a man entered the Atlantic Boulevard store and began placing merchandise into a bag. When confronted by the clerk, the suspect displayed a firearm. He left the store with several items and fled the area.

The suspect is described as a Black male wearing a black jacket with a large white Nike logo on the back, a grey hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes with white soles, and a light blue, surgical mask. He was seen leaving the area in what appeared to be an older model Honda Accord with Virginia temporary license plates.

Anyone with any information regarding the possible identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective K. Mitchell at 703-777-1021. You may also submit a tip through the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office app.

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office released these images in connection with the March 5 robbery of a Sterling store.