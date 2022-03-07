Letter: Daniel Eisert, Ashburn

Editor: I wanted to express my concerns about the scheduling of Loudoun Transit Metro Connection buses and Silver Line trains.

Since the onset of the pandemic, Loudoun Transit Metro Connection buses have experienced reduced service to one trip every 55 minutes from Ashburn Station to Wiehle-Reston East. To make matters worse, defects with WMATA’s 7000-series trains have resulted in Silver Line trains running only every 20 minutes during peak commuting hours. As a result, I could take the bus from Ashburn to Reston and could wait up to 20 minutes, if not more, for the next Silver Line train.

To make matters worse, the Loudoun Transit Metro Connection bus schedule is arbitrarily set to run every 55 minutes. That is, the bus schedule does not align with the Silver Line schedule. For example, Rt. 925, one of the more popular bus routes, departs from Ashburn Station at 7:45 a.m. and arrives at Wiehle-Reston East at 8:03 a.m.. A Silver Line train just happens to depart from Wiehle-Reston East at 8:04 a.m. and for those who are not familiar with Wiehle-Reston East station, it is impossible to walk from the station entrance to the platform in under 60 seconds unless you have the ability to teleport. The next train doesn’t depart from Wiehle-Reston East until 8:24 a.m., so commuters are stuck waiting an additional 20 minutes for the train to depart. This scheduling does not make sense.

I think there should be some thought into aligning Loudoun Transit Metro Connection bus scheduling with WMATA’s Silver Line schedule. I think it would make most sense to have Loudoun Transit busses arrive 4-8 minutes before a Silver Line train departs Wiehle-Reston East in the mornings and have buses depart 4-8 minutes after a train arrives at Wiehle-Reston East in the evenings rather than the existing arbitrarily set increments.

I’m not necessarily asking for more frequent buses, but I do think optimizing the bus schedule would be very impactful to commuters across Loudoun County. With the recent escalation of fuel prices, it would encourage Loudoun residents back onto Loudoun buses. Making our transit options more appealing would bring back ridership which would decrease the cost burden of county transit.

Daniel Eisert, Ashburn