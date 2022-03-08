Brambleton Murder Suspect Denied Bond

A man accused of murdering an Ashburn woman on Dec. 30, 2021, and apprehended in Dubai last week after an international search was denied bond in Loudoun County District Court today.

Furqan Syed, 40, was arrested in Dubai by the Dubai Police and INTERPOL UA, and was returned to Loudoun County on March 3 through multi-agency effort.

He is charged with fatally shooting 57-year-old Najat Chemlali Goode in her home Brambleton.

Deputies were initially called to the Connie Marie Terrace home shortly before 8:30 p.m. Dec. 30, 2021, where a family member found the victim unresponsive inside the residence. Goode was taken to StoneSprings Hospital Center where she died from her injuries.

Syed was identified as a suspect through neighborhood security camera footage and cell phone data that put him near the scene at the time of the crime, according to the charging documents.

Sheriff’s Office Detective Tommy Rodriguez testified during Tuesday’s bond hearing that Syed’s brother, Urquan Syed, cooperated with the investigation.

Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Michele Burton said both brothers are members of the group Messiah Foundation International. Rodriguez testified that Urquan Syed is the president of the organization’s U.S. chapter. The organization has chapters across the globe, including an underground faction in Pakistan, where the Syeds are from.

Rodriguez said that the day after Chemlali Goode was killed, Furqan Syed, his wife, and their young child drove to St. Louis. Furqan Syed asked his brother to send him $500 on Zelle and to book him a hotel room near the airport. According to the testimony, the family then drove back to Loudoun County because they could not obtain the required COVID-19 PCR tests to fly out of the country.

Then, on Jan. 3, Furqan Syed told his brother that their mother in Pakistan was sick, and asked for a plane ticket to visit her. He flew out that day. He was only able to get a rapid test, so had to fly to Germany to wait for results from a PCR test to come back before continuing on to Dubai.

Furqan Syed’s attorney, John Boneta, said his client was on his way back to Loudoun County from Dubai when he was arrested last week. Rodriguez also said that a dispatcher confirmed that Syed had called authorities to say that he was returning.

“The question is, what evidence do they have? He came back … the evidence shows that he contacted Loudoun County and said he was coming back,” Boneta said.

There is no physical evidence that Furqan Syed killed Chemlali Goode, although investigators are waiting for several items to be tested in a lab.

Rodriguez said that Furqan Syed had visited the victim’s neighborhood for several days leading up to the killing.

On Dec. 27, 2021, cell phone data and neighbors’ Ring camera footage shows he drove into the neighborhood, and drove out. Thirty minutes later, he walked in. The next day, he walked in and watched the residence while pacing. The following day, he drove in again. Rodriguez said the suspect also made contact with the victim’s daughter. At about 7:30 p.m. Dec. 30, the victim was shot three times.

“These are very serious, very dangerous charges. This is a woman who was shot three times in her own home,” Burton argued.

In arguing to have his client released on bond pending his trial, Boneta said Syed has lived in the area for 11 years, is married with a child, has no criminal record, and works multiple jobs. He also said that detectives hadn’t confirmed that it was Syed on the camera footage, only that it was someone who looked like him.

Judge Lorrie Sinclair Taylor denied the bond motion. She scheduled a preliminary hearing for April 26 on charges of first-degree murder, entering a residence with intent to commit murder, shooting in the commission of murder, and three counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony.

Abdul Waheed, 54, of Leesburg, has been charged with being an accessory before and after the murder. Loudoun County prosecutors say Waheed drove Syed to and from Goode’s home. He also is being held without bond and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing April 26.