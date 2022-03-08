Letter: Dr. Robert Dilger, Lucketts

Editor: I am alarmed that Loudoun County’s planning staff now recommends an eastern bypass around Lucketts as part of a proposal to widen Rt. 15 north of Montresor Road. An eastern bypass would likely destroy our historic village as we know it and cripple its ability to be a sustainable rural enclave in an increasingly urban environment.

An eastern bypass would be a major loss for public safety and Lucketts’ quality of life because it would:

• Jeopardize child safety as it hems in Lucketts Elementary School and the Lucketts Community Center with six lanes of highways (i.e., four directly behind them and the current two lanes of Route 15 in front of them). This would also surround these facilities—which are used by hundreds of young students and patrons most days of the week—with unwelcome traffic noise from the high volume of vehicles that will be roaring by at all hours of the day. And that’s after the months or even years of construction noise that students, staff, and Community Center patrons would be forced to endure while an eastern bypass is built.

• Bisect the area between the old and new fire stations, which would likely challenge any future expansion. Furthermore, it is unclear whether the county has examined the impact of an eastern bypass with its additional traffic signals and roundabouts on 1) the ability of fire trucks and other emergency vehicles to leave the station in a timely manner and 2) the disruption to the bypass traffic flow that would occur when vehicles depart the station for service calls.

• Pass through the unpaved parking area of the beloved Old Lucketts Store and the area that is used for expanded vendor space during the store’s special events. With far less space available for parking, the antique shops’ future in Lucketts is directly threatened.

• Cut through the Falconaire housing community, including four of its federally- and state- protected wetland and stream conservation easement areas. The county plans to use eminent domain to take land from the community’s common area. Depending on final bypass design, it will take the backyards of up to five homes as well. Planning staff should be informed that the Falconaire’s covenants with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Virginia Department of Environmental Quality require the neighborhood’s homeowner’s association to use any proceeds from eminent domain for additional preservation areas. Because the community is already completed, the county’s taking of the common area’s wetland and stream preservation areas will force the HOA to take homeowners’ property as it would be the only area left on which to establish additional preservation areas. Another blow to the community would be to its homes’ property values—and to those of nearby neighborhoods by decreasing comps—resulting in fewer property tax revenues for the county. This is a lose-lose situation.

If a bypass becomes necessary, the decision between an eastern and a western option is a no-brainer.

Dr. Robert Dilger, Lucketts