Meet Moo, Inova’s New Facility Dog

The team at Inova Loudoun’s outpatient rehabilitation clinic has grown by four paws.

Moo, a two-year-old English Lab, joined the Inova Health System as its newest facility dog at the beginning of the year. He will work out of the Outpatient Specialty Rehabilitation Center in Lansdowne, aiding adult and pediatric patients who are there for a variety of treatments, from speech therapy to physical and occupational therapy.

Moo was being trained by the Hero Dogs organization—the same organization where his Inova Loudoun facility dog non-blood brother Jeremiah came from—to be a service dog for a veteran, but was found to be too timid in situations where veterans suffering from PTSD displayed rage or emotional outbursts. While that did not make him a good fit for a service dog, “that makes him perfect for us,” said Monika Stolze, program manager for the rehabilitation clinic and Moo’s new mom.

“He’s very playful, emotional, sympathetic. He seems to be able to read people’s feelings and emotions very well and recognize them,” she said.

Stolze said she and her colleagues had begun having conversations about how fun it would be to have a facility dog in the rehabilitation clinic about a year ago and she reached out to Dr. Jill McCabe, director of the pediatric emergency department at Inova Loudoun and Jeremiah’s human mom, about her previous work with Hero Dogs. Stolze got on the Hero Dogs’ waiting list and, after getting the call about being matched with Moo, she and three other Inova Loudoun team members went to three days of training in January to be their canine colleague’s handlers. After training was over Moo came home to live with Stolze, her husband and their three young children.

His tasks at the rehabilitation clinic run the gamut. It can be as a simple as a quick hello or a hug with a patient, with many remarking how the interaction brightened their day. He can work with patients who are perfecting their fine motor skills; they pick up pieces of kibble and feed it to Moo. Or, they can buckle and unbuckle his collar or zip and un-zip his vest. Moo can pull a scooter a child is sitting on, or retrieve bean bags or rings after they are tossed.

Moo has even made floor transfers popular. Patients hate floor transfers, Stolze said, but getting on the floor to brush a friendly dog makes it a much more positive experience.

Moo has already brought some real progress for patients. Stolze recalls a recent appointment with a patient recovering from a stroke.

“He stood the longest he had stood in several years; he stood while Moo was on the mat and brushing Moo. From the beginning of the session to the end he was going from one-word commands to stringing several sentences together, talking about dogs he used to have. When there’s emotion behind it, people can recall words more easily,” she said.

The biggest challenge since Moo joined the team is his popularity.

“Everybody wants him,” Stolze said. And that can be challenging, considering the clinic sees 200 patients a day. Currently, Stolze said he is participating in about six sessions a day as she works to orient more therapists to Moo.

“This has been the best three weeks of my career,” she said. “The therapists have been so happy and excited. Frequently they just come in and say, ‘I just need a Moo hug’.”