Leesburg Council Rescinds Vaccine Mandate Program, Updates COVID Guidelines

In light of changing CDC guidelines regarding COVID-19, the Leesburg Town Council has done away with its controversial employee vaccine mandate, at least for the moment.

Tuesday night, the council received an update from Emergency Management Coordinator Joe Dame, who acknowledged much had changed since the council’s last meeting two weeks prior. First, updated guidance from the CDC published Feb. 25, which now places Loudoun County in a low level of community impact, brought an end to the town’s mask mandate in government buildings the following morning. Earlier that week, ahead of the CDC announcement, the council had indicated a willingness to take another look at some of its COVID practices, including a vaccine mandate that went into effect Jan. 11, and a testing program for its vaccine-exempt employees that began a few weeks later.

In addition to doing away with the town’s vaccine mandate and testing program, the resolution adopts the COVID-19 Community Level defined by the CDC as the “key metric” the town government will use to guide future public health prevention measures associated with COVID.

The 6-1 vote came without the support of Councilwoman Suzanne Fox, who had adamantly opposed the mandate from the council’s first consideration last fall. Fox said that her opposition was based on a clause in the resolution that permits the town’s vaccination and testing program to be reinstated if Loudoun County returns to a high COVID-19 community level.

According to a staff report, new CDC guidelines spell out that the first key indicator when determining the COVID-19 community level is if the community has fewer than

200 cases per 100,000 persons in the past seven days. Then, two additional indicators are reviewed: the seven-day total of new COVID-19 hospital admissions per 100,000 population and the seven-day average percentage of staffed inpatient beds occupied by COVID-19 patients to determine if the community level is low, medium, or high. If there is a difference between the community level indicators of new admissions and inpatient bed metrics, the higher level applies.

Town Manager Kaj Dentler explained that if the testing program is reinstated, the town would undertake a new practice—all employees would be required to be tested weekly but can opt out of the testing requirement if they show a current COVID vaccination status. That mirrors the policy the county government followed.

“No one loses their job because they’re not vaccinated,” he emphasized. “They’ll only have employment issues if they refuse to be tested, so it’s a flip of the script.”

Prior to the vote, Fox had moved her own alternate resolution to terminate the town’s vaccine policy and enact new policy “which proscribes the instituting of compelled vaccinations in the future.” Fox’s resolution stated that compelled vaccinations “are both inappropriate and

inadequate for accomplishing stated goals of ensuring a safe workplace, and … the town’s current vaccine mandate violates the basic human rights to bodily autonomy and control over one’s own medical decisions,” along with being divisive and lowering employee morale. The resolution called for the town to “memorialize in policy new proscriptions which eliminate the possibility of mandatory vaccination policies in the future, unless it can be first established, with relevant data, that the vaccine in question is both a necessary and sufficient means of making the workplace safer.”

Councilwoman Kari Nacy was the only other council member to support Fox’s resolution.

Councilman Neil Steinberg criticized some of the wording in Fox’s resolution after the vote failed.

“I will never concede that this council or most members on this council did anything but act in the best of faith, also following CDC guidelines and supporting data. I simply can’t concede that data didn’t drive the decision that we made, [the same] data for decisions that were made nationwide and globally,” he said.

Fox took Mayor Kelly Burk to task for not following procedural rules in considering her alternate resolution. For one, she pointed out, Burk did not allow Fox, the maker of the motion, to speak to her resolution before opening it up for other council members to comment or ask questions. She then ignored Fox’s request for a point of order after several other council members spoke, Fox said. Finally, Burk did not call for a second when Councilman Zach Cummings called the motion to question, which effectively ended the debate before Fox had an opportunity to offer comment.

Fox addressed her displeasure in her council member comments before the council went into closed session on an unrelated matter.

“The process was not followed tonight and because of that things that I needed to say and things that I thought you might like to hear got silenced,” Fox said. “That was not fair.”

Reached Wednesday, Burk said that Fox had not made her alternate resolution available to council members ahead of Tuesday night’s meeting, “so the council was not sure what the complete intent of the motion was.”

“My intention by asking her to allow others to speak [first] was a sincere attempt to just get more voices; however, Councilman Cummings called to question, and it was out of my hands at that point,” she said.

