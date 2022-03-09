Lynwood Owens, 1935-2022

Lynwood Owens, Sr., of Hamilton, VA, departed this life on February 28, 2022, just shy of his 87thbirthday.

Born March 14, 1935, in Leesburg, VA to the late John Garrett and Joanna (Mitchell) Owens, he was a lifelong resident of Loudoun County and served as Air Police in the Air Force. He was known for his repair and body work skills which led to owning of the Round Hill Texaco in Round Hill, VA with his brother, William. When not at the shop, you would find him at Circleville Farm in Lincoln, VA where he was the Farm Manager for 49 years before retiring in 2014.

He is survived by his son, Lynwood Owens, Jr. (Catherine); two grandsons, Patrick Aviles and Isaiah Owens of Lovettsville, VA; six brothers, Johnnie Owens, Joseph (Betty Ann) Owens, Oliver (Henrietta) Owens, Donald (Candis) Owens, all of Hamilton, VA, Irving Owens of Round Hill, VA and Walter (Fannie) Owens of Sterling, VA.; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Bettina (Shorts) Owens and three brothers, James, William and Lewis Owens.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, 250 W. Virginia Avenue, Hamilton, VA 20158.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Mt. Zion Hamilton UMC. If sending flowers, please deliver to the church the morning of the service.

Interment – Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Hamilton, VA