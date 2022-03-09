Round Hill Council Seeks Lower Tax Rate

The lowest real estate tax rate among Loudoun’s towns may be going lower this year.

Round Hill is the county’s second smallest town, with only 255 homes within its boundaries, but it has a large utility system, serving 1,700 homes and businesses. Thus, most of the town’s expenses, revenue, and personnel are linked to water and sewer service. Property taxes cover only about one-fifth of the town’s General Fund expenses.

Last week, Town Administrator Melissa Hynes presented her draft of the FY23 budget, proposing to keep the town’s 9.6-cent real estate and $1.15 personal property tax rates unchanged next year.

Because of increases in real estate assessments, keeping the current tax rate would increase the tax bill of the average homeowner by $64 next year, according to the presentation.

Council members questioned whether that was necessary, noting that adopting the equalized tax rate of 8 cents would only decrease revenues by $20,000 in the proposed $883,875 General Fund budget. Some pointed to other line-item revenue sources, such as the sales tax, that might be projected too conservatively and were likely to easily make up the $20,000 difference.

Mayor Scott Ramsey said that even if the revenue lines don’t balance out there was no reason the council couldn’t tap into its $1 million of General Fund reserves to make up a shortfall. He said the council should determine what is a fair-share contribution from residents, as the town’s large reserve fund provides members with a lot of flexibility.

Aside from the tax rate, the council’s questions centered on the proposed staff compensation changes. Hynes proposed a 2% merit increase with a 2% COLA, but members agreed that was unlikely to keep pace with the spike in inflation and suggested a 3% COLA instead.

While urging Haynes to bump up the compensation pool, council members also requested that she base her plan on the equalized 8-cent take rate when she returns with a revised budget next week.

Ramsey characterized the deliberations as a quintessential local government meeting with leaders advocating increased spending and lower taxes. “The council wants to have its cake and eat it, too,” he said.