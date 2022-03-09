School Board Implements New Anti-Discrimination Policies￼

The School Board unanimously approved revisions to two policies to combat discrimination during its meeting last night.

Policy 8030, Student Discrimination and Harassment, and Policy 8035, Title IX, Sex-Based Discrimination, Sexual Harassment, replace the more broad Policy 8-6.

The motions to adopt both policies were made by Tom Marshall (Leesburg).

The policies were initially introduced to the Discipline Committee in August 2020 as one policy. In February 2021, the Discipline Committee split the policies to make a standalone Title IX policy.

Before the vote, Vice Chairman Ian Serotkin (Blue Ridge) thanked the Discipline Committee, the Equity Committee, the Office of School Administration for their contributions during the two-year process to develop the policies.

“And everyone else who’s had a hand in providing input for this policy. I especially want to thank the students who spoke up to advocate for policy changes regarding notification timelines, mediation practices, and different topics that became points of action during those two years,” Serotkin said.

“The concern is that it was approximately 20 pages in length and the information was absolutely getting lost in the document. … What we decided was, in order to make it user-friendly, was to break it up into two policies,” he said.

Regulations for Policy 8030 cover discrimination against special needs students of all ages, and race-based discrimination.

The implementation of Policy 8035 comes as the division overhauls its adherence to Title IX after a sexual assault scandal rattled the community. On Feb. 23, Superintendent Scott Ziegler shared updates to the process, including the joining of the Association of Title IX Administrators and the hiring of a new Title IX coordinator.