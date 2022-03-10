￼US Tennis Mid-Atlantic Announces Plans for Massive Loudoun Facility

The Board of Supervisors is expected on March 15 to approve at $250,000 incentive for the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section’s plans for new headquarters and a 36-court tennis campus along the Dulles Greenway south of Leesburg.

The organization plans to invest an estimated $42 million to bring both the tennis campus and its new headquarters to Loudoun.

The tennis association has deferred questions on where precisely the facility will be located.

“The specific location and details on the development will be shared next week. For now, we’re able to share that the site is approximately 30 miles northwest of Washington DC, along the Dulles Greenway, near Leesburg,” USTA Mid-Atlantic Director of Marketing and Communications Lauren Hoffmann wrote by email in response to an inquiry.

The tennis association’s plans include 20 outdoor tennis courts, 16 indoor tennis courts, eight pickleball/youth courts and more than 190,000 total square feet of tennis infrastructure for daily tennis programs and match play, USTA Leagues, and events. According to the announcement, the association plans to offer daily tennis activities and classes, wheelchair and adaptive programs, enrichment programs, and community events for players and fans at every level and ability. And once built, the organization plans to house its operations and headquarters on the campus.

United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section CEO Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro speaks at an event announcing the association’s plans to come to Loudoun. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]

“We are committed to making tennis the most accessible sport in the mid-Atlantic region. We want every child to play and to play through life,” USTA Mid-Atlantic Section CEO Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro said at an event announcing the project March 10.

USTA Mid-Atlantic Chief Operation Office Beth Twomey said the campus will be “a hub of learning, teaching and growth that amplifies beyond its walls out to the larger community and Mid-Atlantic region.”

“We will have holistic outreach and education programs that will extend into the community to support under-resourced youth, tennis and education programs, and tennis programs integrated within schools as way to provide access to a sport they might not otherwise have access to,” Twomey said.

“This project will provide a place where the next generation of players can learn perseverance, integrity, and fair play,” Loudoun County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated. “The pandemic has shown us just how important it is for all our residents to have access to open space and opportunities for outdoor recreation. This project will provide both outdoor and indoor courts which will provide a wonderful place for our citizens to get exercise and have fun safely.”

The project also adds to Loudoun’s growing sports tourism industry, she pointed out, joining facilities like Segra Field and others that help make Loudoun the third-largest generator of tourism revenue in the state.

USTA Mid-Atlantic expects the campus to draw regional, national, and international tennis events and estimates hosting more than 50 annual tennis events and more than 78,000 event attendees. Coupled with daily tennis programming, tournaments, and community events the campus is hoped to contribute $8.5 million in economic impact annually.

“The USTA Mid-Atlantic headquarters and facility adds another dimension to the diverse recreational options and sports assets in our county,” Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “We have been working with the USTA MAS team for years to bring this concept to reality, and today every step of that journey was rewarded with a great project that all Loudouners can be proud of.”

“This new development aligns with Visit Loudoun’s strategic vision to position the county as a top-tier sports destination,” Visit Loudoun President & CEO Beth Erickson said. “It will open up the opportunity to attract new tournaments and create jobs as well as drive demand for our hotels, restaurants and other attractions.”

Following county supervisors’ vote Tuesday, USTA Mid-Atlantic plans a capital campaign to secure funding to for the campus. The association will seek additional partners, corporate entities and individuals aligned with the mission and shared values for tax-deductible contributions and grants to support funding the project cost.