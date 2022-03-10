Hillsboro Plans Ukraine Support Concert April 2

The Town of Hillsboro, in conjunction with the nonprofit Hillsboro Preservation Foundation, will host a UkraineAid Concert in The Gap on April 2 to raise funds to support relief efforts for the people of Ukraine.

Event organizers plan an all-star roster of musicians to perform during the event, which also will feature restaurants, wineries and breweries providing food and beverages.

Additionally, the town announced it will dedicate the proceeds from this Saturday’s Frozen in Time Gala to Ukraine support efforts instead of to help fund the town’s Independence Day fireworks display as planned earlier.

“We are all looking for a way to support and show solidarity with the brave people of Ukraine, who are fighting for their homes and their lives in the face of this brutal Russian invasion,” said Hillsboro Mayor Roger Vance. “There too is the need for us, as a community, to join together to collectively express our humanity in response to this outrage and lend our hands and hearts to help our brothers and sisters in Ukraine. This concert serves both those needs.”

Hillsboro Preservation Foundation President Amy Marasco said funds will be directed to leading relief organizations that are working on the ground assisting Ukraine refugees in neighboring countries and those still inside Ukraine. “Part of our Foundation’s mission is to ‘help neighbors in need,’ and just as we did to help people with basic needs during COVID, and in organizing a clothing drive for the Afghan refugees coming through Dulles, we now lift our hearts and mind to the global stage to be in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Those interested learning how they can support this relief effort may contact the Town office at 540-486-8001 or email info@hillsborova.gov.