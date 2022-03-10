Loudoun Deputy Pleads Guilty After Grand Jury Indictments of Soliciting Minor

A former Sheriff’s Office deputy charged with soliciting a minor pleaded guilty today during a Circuit Court hearing.

Dustin Amos, 33, of Herndon, was indicted by a grand jury on two felony solicitation charges.

According to State Police, an undercover detective assigned to the Minnesota Human Trafficking Investigator’s Task Force came into contact with Amos online. Amos identified himself as a Sheriff’s Office deputy while communicating with a supposed 15-year-old girl and discussed sexual acts with her.

The task force reported the case to the NOVA-DC Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force on Dec. 17. He was arrested later that day. He is being held without bond in the Fairfax County jail.

Amos is due back in court for sentencing on June 13. His attorney, Robert Whitestone, said a memo would be filed two weeks prior, detailing Amos’ story. The plea agreement also requires that Amos undergo a psychosexual evaluation prior to sentencing.

Prior to his arrest, Amos worked for eight years as a Sheriff's Office deputy, serving at the Adult Detention Center since his hiring in 2013. He was placed on administrative leave following his arrest. He is no longer employed by the Sheriff's Office, according to an agency spokesman.