Lucketts Ruritans Award Grant to Tuscarora Baseball Team

The Lucketts Ruritan Club has awarded a $2,000 grant through its Youth Development Grant Program to the Tuscarora High School Athletic Department to complete the purchase of a pitching machine for the school’s baseball team.

Tom Small, chairman of the Ruritan Club’s Grants Committee and Past President Al Menendez delivered the funds to the school during a team practice on March 2. Additional funds to support the purchase were raised by Tuscarora Baseball Team parents.

The precision controls on the pitching machine help the coaches build muscle memory, skill, and physical strength of every team member.

Last year, the team advanced to the state semi-finals where they lost by one run.