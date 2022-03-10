Renovated Sterling Community Center Opens￼

Loudoun County leaders celebrated the grand opening of the long-awaited Sterling Community Center renovation Saturday at 120 Enterprise Street.

The ribbon cutting ceremony was followed by an open house with tours, demonstrations, and entertainment. Normal hours of operation began Monday, March 7.

The Sterling Community Center has been serving the community since 1975. In 2014, voters approved general obligation bonds to finance renovations to the 18,200-square-foot facility.

Sterling native Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D-Sterling) recalled seeing the center grow throughout his life. He said seeing the renovation is “a very special moment for me and for the Sterling community.”

“That is what makes the Sterling Community Center so special—it is a one-stop-shop that showcases the diversity of our community, brings everyone together for events like SterlingFest, and provides a safe and welcoming environment for people of all ages to learn, play, and create,” Saines said. “This renovation project began back in 2014 and although today’s grand opening ceremony has been a long time coming, I am very proud of what we have been able to accomplish with this effort.”

The extensive renovation raised the single-floor center to two stories. It includes a new patio area for public seating, a lawn area for programs, a renovated pavilion, an outdoor amphitheater around the existing pavilion, an enlarged gym, new roofing, and a range of other upgrades.

For more information about the facility’s hours, many programs and rentals, go to loudoun.gov/prcs or call 703-430-9480.