Rough Road Coming to an End in Round Hill

There’s good and bad news for Round Hill area residents who have been navigating the bumps and dips of the Loudoun Street construction zone for the past year.

Crews are expected to lay the final—and smooth—layer pavement over the next few weeks.

As the contractor wraps up the final construction elements, including work on conduit, sidewalks, and curbs, longer traffic delays should be expected. Delays of up to 10 minutes at a time are possible.

The town is urging residents to avoid that section of road—between Main Street and Evening Star Drive—during the 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekday work periods.

After that work wraps up, crews will turn their full attention to the Main Street sidewalk installation, the final part of the project.