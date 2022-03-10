Tap In Swings into Action in Leesburg

The staff at Tap In this week was putting the finishing touches on the new indoor golf and entertainment venue in preparation for welcoming their first customers.

Located in Leesburg’s Virginia Village shopping center, the business is expected to attract a blend of friends gathering for a social evening out and hard-core golfers seeking to lower their handicaps. The center’s seven bays of state-of-the-art Trackman golf simulators can address both of those groups and more.

In rolling out the new venture, Virginia Village owner Brian Cullen is drawing on his experience launching the Ashburn Ice House decades ago. He sees the business opening with a “public skate” approach, with groups coming in for hourly rentals to shoot a round of virtual golf at one of 143 courses available in the library—from Pebble Beach to St. Andrews—and enjoy a beer and a burger.

But the program will expand with golf leagues, clinics, and summer camps.

And while the space is well suited to happy hour crowd, corporate team-building events and birthday parties, Cullen sees the simulator technology as a big attraction for serious golfers who want to hone their game—ranging from extra practice to sophisticated swing analysis—and for newbies interested in learning the sport.

Opening is expected by mid-March, and those interested are encouraged to sign up online for program notifications and membership discounts.

Tap In is located at 38-E Catoctin Circle in Leesburg. Learn more at tapinleesburg.com.

Tap In General Manager Adam Fridy takes a swing on St. Andrews Links course at the new Leesburg indoor golf and entertainment venue. [Loudoun Now]