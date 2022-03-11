JK Moving Named Independent Mover of the Year 

JK Moving Services was named Independent Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association during its annual Moving & Storage Conference.

The award recognized JK Moving for its leadership and innovation. ATA specifically cited JK adding dashcam technology to its whole fleet to help promote the safest driving practices; developing AI-driven tools that enable customers to conduct real-time, virtual surveys of their goods; and creating a mobile app that works with the survey platform to enable clients to review estimates, make payments, and communicate with their move team.

“We are incredibly honored to win Independent Mover of the Year. This award affirms our commitment to advancing the industry through innovation while helping our customers have the very best experience are on target,” stated CEO Chuck Kuhn. “We can’t win awards without our employees, which is why we share our success with them, most recently through a recent significant investment in our profit-sharing program.”

ATA also cited JK Moving’s innovations benefiting employees and the community, including creating an employee-led Diversity Council, which developed JK’s Mentorship Program. In addition, the honor noted JK’s work to address the industry’s serious driver shortage by increasing its annual guaranteed income for experienced Over-the-Road Class-A CDL Drivers to a minimum $100,000—twice the national average. Finally, the award celebrated JK’s work to start and support the JK Community Farm near Purcellville, a nonprofit that grows and distributes chemical free, healthy produce and protein to families in need throughout the Washington, DC, region.

