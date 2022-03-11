Letter: Bijan Katebini, Chantilly

Editor: After reading about the “Dulles Cloud South” data center development in southeastern Loudoun, I am disappointed that five out of nine of Loudoun County supervisors opposed it.

Approximately 15 years ago, Loudoun County supervisors overwhelmingly approved the Luck Stone quarry expansion disregarding any harm to nearby forests, streams, and wildlife in southeastern Loudoun.

Comparing building a data center over a quarry expanding, I believe that we in the neighborhood would prefer building a data center.

I live in the east of the county within walking distance to Fairfax County. In my earlier letter to the board, I emphasized the unfairness of us being in Blue Ridge District, unable to vote on behalf of the east of the county which shares my interest.

I hope those who opposed “Dulles Cloud South” have good reasons for their opposition. Just saying, “I will fight this so hard every step of the way,” or “when we start creeping in those places” is not enough for those residents who have had to live with the quarry expansion.

Loudoun County residents do not want to see three miles of towers down Rt. 7. The alternative would be ”Dulles Cloud South.” This has been studied and suggested by the Department of Economic Development. Southeastern Loudoun already has high-voltage lines nearby.

Residents in the west of the county are not familiar with this area. The archeologist and environmental officials did not support us when we were fighting the Luck Stone expansion in early 2000.

I suggest the Loudoun Board of Supervisors take a survey of the local residents and find their preference of having a data center over a quarry expansion.

Bijan Katebini, Chantilly