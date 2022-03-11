Real Estate Tax Relief Seminars Planned￼

Commissioner of the Revenue Robert S. Wertz Jr. has scheduled free information sessions on eligibility criteria for the county’s real estate tax relief program.

Homeowners 65 or older or with disabilities who are below established income and wealth limits are eligible for a reduction in the amount of property tax they pay.

Last year, the Board of Supervisors raised the program’s upper income limits. Qualified applicants for real estate relief must have a gross combined income less than $77,000 and net worth less than $920,000. Up to $10,000 in income of a spouse or relative residing in the home is excluded from the income calculation.

Program participants saved almost $8 million in real estate taxes last year, according to Wertz’s office.

Sessions are planned Wednesday, March 9 at Cascades Library; Tuesday, March 15 at Purcellville Library; Friday, March 25 at Ashburn Library; and Tuesday, March 29 at Rust Library. All sessions begin at 10:30 a.m.

Tax relief applications and more information are available online at loudoun.gov/taxrelief. Residents may also call 703-737-8557.