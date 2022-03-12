Loudoun Supervisors Set On-Street Ashburn Metro Parking Plan￼

County supervisors have approved the on-street parking management plan around in Moorefield Station near the Ashburn Metro Station, seeking to push Metro riders to the station’s parking garage rather than neighborhood streets.

The plan creates metered parking in the future mixed use development areas, and a parking permit zone for residents to help preserve on-street parking for residents. Currently the area, generally bordered by Loudoun County Parkway, Old Ryan Road and Vinegar Hill Drive, includes about 400 on-street parking spaces, with development plans including expanding to more than 800 on-street spaces.

The Board of Supervisors is working to amend the county’s parking meter ordinance to establish parking rates in the Moorefield Station neighborhood at $1.25 per hour off-peak and $1.75 per hour during peak hours. The board is also considering a $10 annual fee for each resident parking pass.

Parking enforcement will be in effect from 6 am. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Only electronic payments by debit or credit card are accepted for on-street parking and permits.

The plan is hoped to keep Metrorail riders out of residents’ parking spaces and push them into the Ashburn Station South garage, which provides 1,540 parking spaces and costs $4.95 per day.

More information is at loudoun.gov/moorefieldstationparking.