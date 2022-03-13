W&OD Sterling Boulevard Bridge Info Meeting Planned

Loudoun County will host an online meeting to gain input from the public on a proposed W&OD Trail bridge over Sterling Boulevard on March 23 from 6-7 p.m.

Members of the public are invited to join the virtual meeting to learn, ask questions and provide input about the project.

The project would build W&OD pedestrian/bike bridge over Sterling Boulevard, the only remaining Loudoun County location where the trail has an at-grade crossing of a four-lane roadway.

Login information, meeting materials and more information are online at loudoun.gov/trailoverpass. Members of the public must sign up in advance to ask questions during the event by March 22 at noon. Online participants may also send questions to the project team as Q&A messages, which will be answered during the meeting as time allows.