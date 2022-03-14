￼Rallye for Vets Returns with More Routes

The Rallye for Vets will return this year on May 1 with a new route, and more rallyes planned through the year.

The organization raises funds to provide direct medical and mortgage or rent payments for veterans in need, through car shows, silent auctions, and rallyes, pairing veterans as navigators with donors as drivers.

Last year’s Rallye for Vets ran from Ida Lee Park in Leesburg to Breaux Vineyards northwest of Hillsboro, raising nearly $5,500 on the day—and through donations, campaigns, events, and local support raised more than $60,000 in its first full year, according to co-founder and Navy vet Desiree Peyman. They also assisted veterans in four states and paid five mortgage and rent.

This year, the organization’s Board of Directors is hoping to hold at least four rallye events and triple their fundraising. And this year’s first rallye will be from DC Prime in Ashburn to finish once again at Breaux Vineyards, with a target time based on distance, road conditions, and local speed limits. Once they arrive at Breaux there will be a celebration that is open to the public with live music, raffles, and a winner’s ceremony.

To become a driver, sign up at rallyeforvets.org/become-a-driver. To donate to Rallye for Vets, visit rallyeforvets.org/donate. And if you are a veteran who needs help with a mortgage, rent or medical payment, fill out a relief form at rallyeforvets.org/relief-forms.