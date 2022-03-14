Loudoun Special Education Administrator Resigns; Cites Equity, Workplace Hostility, Student Safety Concerns

A high-level Loudoun County Public Schools administrator is resigning, sharing her disapproval with a litany of issues including inequitable access to resources, student safety, and a hostile work environment, in a letter dated March 9.

Jennifer Sassano, who has served as supervisor of specialized reading and math instruction for six years, stated in a letter to staff that she will leave her post in June because of equity issues she has observed in special education.

Sassano wrote that she had been on medical leave, which she indicated was linked to her distress over her LCPS position.

“Awareness of this significant discrepancy makes my continued employment in this system and my desire to live a life in alignment with my ethics, morals and wellbeing two incongruent paths,” she wrote.

According to her letter, an investigation of the Office of Special Education by attorneys at the direction of Superintendent Scott Ziegler resulted in eight administrators citing concerns with their work environment. Those individuals, she said, faced suppression after coming forward. She wrote that none of their concerns were addressed.

She also cited concerns over the ethics of department practices. Students whose parents paid for attorneys, advocates, and additional support were given more resources from the division than students with similar needs but who did not have the same advocacy, she wrote.

Individualized Education Program meetings can be challenging for parents, who are often misguided about what services their learners are entitled to. Some parents hire advocates to attend those meetings to ensure their children receives the services that they’re entitled to under the law.

“Although, of course, the individual nature of such occurrences are confidential due to student rights to confidentiality, it is my written statement that I did observe a noticeable pattern in this regard in the meetings I was required to partake in by procedural support,” she wrote.

Sassano also said that staff members are encouraged to predetermine IEP placement based on a learner’s special education category, instead of encouraging IEP teams to make “authentic decisions based upon the needs of the individual student and in accordance with federal and state regulations governing special education.”

Implementation of mathematics curriculum also sabotages special education student’s futures, she said. The math progressions, she wrote, “track students into predetermined paths from which they do not have opportunity to catch up with their peers, and are therefore inadequately prepared for post-secondary education.” She wrote that individual school administrators have the latitude to implement research-based best practices to accelerate learning, and sometimes choose practices that are not in alignment with the students’ best interests.

Division staff members also dismissed occurrences of students and staff being injured by aggressive students. This school year, school staff has been stretched thin thanks to the pandemic. The School Board seemed to acknowledge the onus on special education staff, including a $1,000 stipend for classroom staff in its 2023 fiscal year budget.

Special education students appear to have been heavily impacted by distance learning during the pandemic. Data show that while some students groups are recovering from pandemic-related learning loss, IEP learners are not making as significant gains.