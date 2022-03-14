Rt. 28 Speeder Nabbed on Cocaine Charges

A Friday night traffic stop on Rt. 28 ended with a 21-year-old Herndon man facing 10 criminal and traffic charges.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Jeffrey I Pena Portillo was driving 77 miles per hour on Rt. 28 and was pulled over near Waxpool Road at 8 p.m. March 11. Upon pulling the vehicle over, deputies discovered that the driver’s license was suspended. They also found he was carrying a fake driver’s license from another state. Cocaine was located inside the vehicle, described as packaged for sale.

He was charged with possession of narcotics with intent to sell, possession of narcotics, possession of a fictitious ID, reckless driving, aggressive driving, driving on a suspended license, failure to display license plates, expired registration, following too closely, and failure to obey highway lane markings.

He was held without bond at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11 in Loudoun County District Court.