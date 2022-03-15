Bond Denied for Suspect in 2011 Murder Case

A Loudoun County Circuit Court judge on Tuesday denied a bid to have the suspect in the 2011 disappearance and presumed death of 21-year-old Bethany Anne Decker released to house arrest pending his trial early next year.

During the March 15 bond hearing, Public Defender Lorrie O’Donnell argued that Ronald D. Roldan was neither a flight risk nor a danger to himself or the community—the two primary criteria use to assess candidates to be released on bond.

Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Shaniqua Clark Nelson depicted a pattern of aggressive and violent behavior by Roldan, even calling to testify the victim in 2014 domestic assault in North Carolina during which Roldan shot her in the head causing her to lose an eye. Roldan was sentenced to six years in prison in that case.

O’Donnell sought to discount the significance of that conviction. She noted that Roldan entered an Alford plea in that case, a plea that does not admit guilt but acknowledges prosecutors have the evidence required to obtain a conviction, and that two charges against him were dropped. She also said Roldan shot the victim after she shot him. During questioning at the hearing, the victim acted out portions of the domestic fight, which included a beating she said broke her neck in two places. During the struggle, she was able to reach for a handgun under a nearby chair and shot behind her back with the thumb on the trigger at Roldan with rounds striking his chest and stomach. Then, she said, Roldan took the gun and shot her three times, once in the face.

Additionally, Clark Nelson cited Roldan’s prior convictions for driving under the influence and destruction of property, as well as an allegation of abuse against another of his girlfriends.

Clark Nelson also presented documentation that Roldan, who arrived in the U.S. with his mother at age 4, had been identified for possible deportation by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because of his felony conviction. If Roldan were released on bond and then removed from the country by ICE, the community could lose the opportunity to put him on trial for his alleged crime, Clark Nelson argued.

Judge Douglas L. Fleming Jr. said that, based on the serious nature of the charge and the domestic assault that occurred three years after Decker’s disappearance, he would deny bond because of the potential threat to the community.

It was as Roldan was being released from prison in North Carolina in December 2020 that Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office investigators charged him with Decker’s abduction. Later that month, a Loudoun grand jury handed up indicted Roland for second degree murder. He’s set for a month-long trial that has twice been rescheduled and now is planned to start Jan. 20, 2023.

Roldan, 41, had been identified as a person of interest in the days after Decker’s disappearance was reported by her grandmother on Feb. 19, 2011. She had not been in contact with family members for the prior three weeks. Decker was five months pregnant with Roldan’s child. Her husband was deployed in the National Guard at the time.

While Roldan was interviewed by investigators at that time, no charges were brought against him until he completed the prison sentence for the North Carolina assault in 2020.

O’Donnell said that so far the defense has been provided with no evidence of a murder—Decker’s body has not been found—or evidence that Roldan did any harm to her.

Clark Nelson said prosecutors are prepared to present the evidence of what happened to Bethany Anne Decker when a jury is convened to hear it next January.