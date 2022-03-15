Community Builders Program Accepting Applications

The Claude Moore Community Builders Program is accepting applications for its 2022-2023 class. Program participants volunteer with nonprofits throughout the county, in tandem with student mentors who have already been through the program.

Last year, students representing 15 high schools, volunteered more than 3,000 hours at 34 nonprofits.

The program is open to 10th-12th graders who are residents of Loudoun County. Interested students should go to loudounyouth.org.