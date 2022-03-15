Early Giving Opens for March 29 Give Choose Event

The Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties kicks off Give Choose, held Tuesday, March 29, with an early giving period that opened March 15.

Give Choose, an annual day of online giving hosted by the Community Foundation, challenges residents to donate to area nonprofit organizations serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties at givechoose.org. In 2021, Give Choose raised a landmark $824,000 for local nonprofits. Since its inception in 2014, Give Choose has raised more than $2.6 million. The average gift made by a donor during Give Choose is $150.

“Give Choose is our community’s largest day of giving,” said Nicole Acosta, Vice President of Grants and Nonprofit Programs for the Community Foundation. “The magic of Give Choose day is the positive energy created by our community all coming together for common good. Our nonprofits also join forces to lift one another up for the benefit of Loudoun and Northern Fauquier. It’s truly remarkable what we all accomplish in that 24-hour period.”

More than 130 charities serving Loudoun and Northern Fauquier are registered on givechoose.org, where visitors may choose from among animal welfare, environment, health, human services, education, youth, and arts and culture nonprofits during Give Choose on March 29. Donations of $10 or more may be made through the website.

Donations may be made up to two weeks in advance during an early giving period beginning March 15. Businesses also participate in Give Choose through sponsorships, which provide a prize pool to be awarded to participating nonprofits.

Inquiries about Give Choose may be directed to Acosta at nicole@communityfoundationlf.org or 703-779-3505, x3.

Founded in 1999 by local volunteers, the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit designed to accelerate community giving for common good in Loudoun and northern Fauquier counties, surrounding areas and across the nation. Since its inception, the Community Foundation has granted more than $11.8 million.

Learn more at communityfoundationlf.org.