General Assembly Adjourns with Work Unfinished; Loudoun Chamber to Host Post-Session Report

With the General Assembly adjourning over the weekend without passing a budget and leaving work on major bills such as the Virginia Football Stadium Authority unfinished, the Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce will host a post-session report with state legislators on Friday, March 25.

The state legislature adjourned sine die—ending the regular session—on Saturday, but once again did so without having agreed to a state budget. That will mean Gov. Glenn Youngkin will have to call a special session for legislators to finish that work.

That also means uncertainty in close-to-home local government functions like schools, which will not know exactly how much state funding to expect in the next Fiscal Year until a state budget is passed.

It was also a session where the two chambers warred over political party priorities, with the Democrat-controlled Senate stopping Republican measures such as rolling back collective bargaining and clean energy commitments, banning “inherently divisive concepts” particularly dealing in racial inequity, and repealing gun safety laws. Meanwhile the Republican-controlled House of Delegates stopped bills starting the legal sale of marijuana earlier, adjusted sentences for people previously jailed for marijuana-related offenses, and gave Attorney General Jason Miyares new powers.

And both chambers rejected campaign finance reform, with the Senate stopping legislation to limit donations to candidates to $20,000 per election cycle and cut off donations from utilities, while the House rejected a bill to ban lawmakers from using campaign money for personal purposes.

Locally, the General Assembly also stopped a bill to end new regulation and oversight on the Dulles Greenway’s tolls, and sent to 2023 a bill to allow telecommunications towers virtually anywhere apparently in response to Loudoun County’s decision to stop a cell tower on top of Short Hill Mountain.

However the General Assembly has also sent major bills to the governor’s desk for a signature—highlighted by the Loudoun Chamber such as working to lower health care costs, invest in affordable housing, strengthen Virginia’s talent pipeline and lifting COVID restrictions in a press release.

The Chamber will host Loudoun state lawmakers for a conversation about the 2022 session at its PolicyMakers Series on Friday, March 25. Sen. John Bell (D-13), Del. Dave LaRock (D-33), Del. David Reid (D-32) and Del. Suhas Subramanyam (D-87) will take part. Sen. Jill Vogel (R-27) has also been invited.

The program will begin at 8 a.m. at the Washington Dulles Airport Marriott. More information is at www.LoudounChamber.org/events.