Rescue Squad Celebrates 70 Years of Service

The Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad last week celebrated its 70th anniversary and focused on the squad’s history by commemorating how the organization has kept up with the challenges of a growing county.

During a time when accidental injuries were the leading cause of death, 12 men from different occupations and backgrounds met at the Hamilton Fire Department in 1952 with an idea to start Loudoun’s first volunteer rescue squad. That first year, the squad responded to 40 calls. Today, Loudoun Rescue is one of 20 fire and rescue squads and responds to more than 4,000 calls annually.

In addition to the customary length of service awards and installation of officers during the program at the Belmont Country Club, a 70th anniversary video featured members reflecting on the value of community service and the emotional fulfillment one experiences when helping those in need.

The Lang Family presented 200 gift cards celebrating their daughter Olivia’s 20th anniversary after surviving a near fatal car accident on Nov. 27, 2001. Her positive outcome was cited as an embodiment of what first responders train and hope for during any accident.

After seven decades of service, the squad continues to grow with the support of community donations combined with the dedication of volunteers representing different occupations and interests, much like those original 12 pioneers that met at the Hamilton Fire Department. Two decades after Olivia Lang, left, was rescued from a near-fatal car crash, she joined with her family, from left, Kelly, Mike and Anya Lang to present gift cards to the members of the Loudoun County Volunteer Rescue Squad during its 70th anniversary celebration. Courtesy of Dave Galen