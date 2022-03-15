Reservations Open for Sterling Job Fair￼

Sterling District Supervisor Koran T. Saines (D) will host his annual Sterling District Job Fair Saturday, April 23, and reservations are open for job seekers and businesses

The job fair will take place at the newly renovated Sterling Community Center at 120 Enterprise St. from 10 am to 1 pm and feature more than 50 employers from around the region. Those represent a variety of industries including technology, healthcare, hospitality/food service, trade/construction, retail, transportation, and public service. Among the employers that will be represented are Amazon, the Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority, East Coast Powerwashing, Mission BBQ, Inova Health Systems, My Guys Moving & Storage, DSW, NOVA Parks, Prospect Solar, DHL Delivery, and Lansdowne Resort.

Anyone interested in attending to find a job or internship may register online at bit.ly/3trUtpE.

There remain spots open for employers looking to hire. The job fair attracts hundreds of attendees every year. Nonprofits and institutions of higher education also are welcomed to register for a table to showcase their community initiatives, informational resources, and educational programs to the public.

To register a business or organization at bit.ly/3pT4DPE.

In addition to employment opportunities, community and workforce development resources will be provided by Loudoun County agencies and community partners such as the Workforce Resource Center, Crossroads Jobs, the Loudoun Abused Women’s Shelter, and INMED USA.

The Sterling District Job Fair is hosted in partnership with SSJI Driving School, the Sterling Foundation, the Sterling Community Center, New Virginia Majority, and Park View and Dominion High Schools. If you are interested in volunteering at the event or if you have any questions, email Tianni.Ivey@loudoun.gov or vherbas@ssjidrivingschool.org.