Blue Ridge Middle School Students Compete in Culinary Challenge

Students from the Blue Ridge Middle School culinary team competed in the Real Food for Kids Culinary Challenge on March 5 against five other teams. The theme of the competition was “Farm to Table.” The students prepared Confetti Skillet with Beurre Bosc Pears as their lunch showcase dish and Payne’s Farm Hash as their breakfast showcase dish. FACS Teacher and Team Sponsor Holly Myers said that the competition gives students workplace readiness skills.

“It is wonderful to have middle school students taking advantage of co-curricular opportunities like this. It could not have been done without the full support of the administration at Blue Ridge Middle School,” she said.

Principal Brion Bell praised the students’ efforts.

“Both menu items were amazing, delicious and scalable for a school lunch. Teachers like Mrs. Myers that create these extra-curricular opportunities for kids enhance the school’s positive climate and culture. Each participating student beamed with school pride and accomplishment. They nailed the challenge,” he said.