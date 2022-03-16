COVID Relief Funds to Address Transportation Needs of Head Start Program

The School Board is expected to appropriate $149,747 in COVID relief funds to the Head Start Program, which provides free preschool for children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.

During its meeting last night, the board’s Finance and Operations Committee voted 3-0 to send the proposal to the full board for approval.

Of the funds, $119,650 would come from the American Rescue Plan Act, and the remaining $30,097 from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The federally funded Head Start Program is available to children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 30 of the school year, although in some areas of western Loudoun and Sterling children may by 3 years old by that date to qualify.

The proposed allocation would use the funds to purchase a 14-passenger school activity bus. Administrators said providing transportation would help improve school attendance and increase parent engagement during in-person events. Also in the proposal is the purchase of two Ford Escapes and three Zonar Fleet Management kits.

“The Ford Escapes will allow office staff to deploy to all areas of the county to support students and families. Multiple staff members would be able to drive to families that do not have access to transportation, and the vehicles would be large enough to carry the needed resources,” according to the staff report.

Finance and Operations Committee Chairman Jeff Morse (Dulles) asked administrators whether upkeep for the vehicles had been factored in to the proposal, or if the division would be required to add to future budgets.

Brenda Sheridan (Sterling) said that during her time as a Head Start liaison, the program had to cover taxi, Ubers, and gas costs. The additional vehicles would offset those costs.

The additional funding will be used for salaries and supplies.

The item is slated to appear on the full board’s April 5 consent agenda.