Jonathan Corie Hale, 63

Jonathan Corie Hale passed away on Friday, February 11, 2022 at the age of 63. Corie was a very strong-willed man but had been battling congestive heart failure and insomnia for some time; he is now at peace.

Born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Priscilla Ordway and the late Corie Edgar Hale, Jr., Corie is survived by his mother, Priscilla; three sisters: Deborah Hale, Lydia Schmierer and Mary (“Molly”) Reid; three nieces: Jessica Larsen, Makela Reid and Charlotte Reid; and one nephew, Joseph (“Josh”) Larsen. In addition, as the late Sherman Ordway, Corie’s beloved maternal grandfather used to say, “there are cousins by the dozens,” now scattered from New England to California.

Corie loved the Washington, D.C. area where he returned to live after attending Virginia Tech. He completed his bachelor’s degree in business and then his Master of Business Administration at George Mason University, accomplishing both while working a full-time job in the telecommunications industry. Corie then worked as an IT contractor for the majority of his career, with one of his most notable assignments serving as a network specialist for the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C.

Corie was a man of many talents including drawing, writing poetry, cartooning, and especially participating in and watching sports. He was known for his love of basketball, baseball and running, and in fact remembered the day he went running and was joined by a deer that then kept pace with him.

His musical passion was classic rock, but he was just as happy conversing with those close to him about any number of philosophical viewpoints spanning sports, religion, politics, comedy and the arts. Corie’s outrageous sense of humor, energetic outlook on life and good deeds as a loyal and generous son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend and neighbor will be missed by all.

In lieu of flowers the family has asked for donations to either the American Heart Association or the American Humane Society to commemorate his love of family and furry friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date.