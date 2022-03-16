Leesburg Council Plans Ukraine Support Vigil

Mayor Kelly Burk and the Leesburg Town Council will hold a vigil for Ukraine on Friday, March 18, beginning at 7 p.m.



Remarks will be made regarding the events in Ukraine followed by prayer, a moment of silence, and a performance of traditional Ukrainian music.



“Cruelty is a horrible thing to witness. The on-going events in Ukraine display man’s cruelty at its most deprived. It is so difficult not being able to directly help those in need,” Burk said in an announcement of the plans. “This vigil will allow our community to come together to show our support for the Ukrainian community. We stand with the Ukrainian people and for the Democratic nation of Ukraine.”



The vigil will take place on the Town Green, 25 W. Market St.

Related