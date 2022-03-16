Leesburg Council Plans Ukraine Support Vigil
Mayor Kelly Burk and the Leesburg Town Council will hold a vigil for Ukraine on Friday, March 18, beginning at 7 p.m.
Remarks will be made regarding the events in Ukraine followed by prayer, a moment of silence, and a performance of traditional Ukrainian music.
“Cruelty is a horrible thing to witness. The on-going events in Ukraine display man’s cruelty at its most deprived. It is so difficult not being able to directly help those in need,” Burk said in an announcement of the plans. “This vigil will allow our community to come together to show our support for the Ukrainian community. We stand with the Ukrainian people and for the Democratic nation of Ukraine.”
The vigil will take place on the Town Green, 25 W. Market St.
One thought on “Leesburg Council Plans Ukraine Support Vigil”
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is a challenge to our conscience. If it can happen to Ukrainians, it can happen to any of us. In that sense, we’re all Ukrainians. And we must all stand together in solidarity. As JFK said about nuclear warfare, “In the next war, the survivors will envy the dead.” Happy St. Paddy’s Day Loudoun!