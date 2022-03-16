Loudoun Supervisors Take New Redistricting Map to Public Hearing￼

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday night adopted both a new local election district map—and a backup redistricting option—as they get ready for a public hearing May 11.

The new district map is based on one devised by Supervisors Michael R. Turner (D-Ashburn) and Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), which the public has seen before. But neither supervisors nor the public previously had seen the version adopted March 15, as it contained a number of boundary adjustments narrowly approved that night. It was based on revisions proposed by Turner that evening, and then further modified by adding the Birchwood at Brambleton neighborhood to the same district as the rest of Brambleton. Supporters said the changes responded to concerns raised by the public.

Supervisors differed on whether the last-minute revisions represented a lack of transparency, or a responsiveness to input they received over the past several weeks.

Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) said he was bothered by the process problem, although he ultimately voted in favor of the revised map.

“Probably none of the majority of the public has seen anything other than what’s in this staff-created item that was released at the end of last week,” he said.

“This is not a new map, but a map with refinements made based on community requests,” said Supervisor Sylvia R. Glass (D-Broad Run).

“Those who advocate that this process should have ended back in February don’t allow for constituent concerns to be addressed at all by the board, and that’s what the board has been trying to address,” said Supervisor Kristen C. Umstattd (D-Leesburg).

And the last change to the map, at Birchwood, particularly concerned some supervisors. Although that added that area today does not unbalance the district populations, it is an area currently under development—with more residents moving in. Supervisors are working to create eight voting districts with populations of around 52,600 residents, give or take 5%.

“Even though it works right now, if it’s not going to work in a year, why are we putting something in place that works right now but not in year?” asked County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large). “One of things that we did say is we’re going to consider future growth, and if we know for a fact that future growth is going to put a district over the line, and not future growth in ten years, but future growth right now, like immediately, why would we do that?”

“I’m not comfortable voting for a map that one day one I know is going to be over population before we even have an election,” Letourneau said.

Ultimately, that map passed by the slimmest of margins, a 5-4 vote. Randall, Letourneau, Umstattd and Supervisor Juli E. Briskman (D-Algonkian) voted against it. A new Loudoun County redistricting map proposed and adopted Tuesday night will be sent to a public hearing. This map does not reflect supervisors’ vote that night to move Birchwood at Brambleton neighborhood into the same district as the rest of Brambleton. [Supervisor Michael R. Turner]

Among the changes to the previous Letourneau-Turner map that had been the leading candidate for adoption, the far southwestern St. Louis precinct has been moved into the southernmost district; Ashburn Village, Ashburn Farm and Broadlands have been consolidated into same district where previously they were split between two; a currently rural area south of Leesburg has been moved into the northwestern district; and the Regency neighborhood has been moved to a different district.

Randall also asked her colleagues to forward the existing Letourneau-Turner map to have available at the public hearing in case problems are found with the new map, which has never been reviewed by county staff members.

“What I don’t want is when we get to May 10, [Loudoun Registrar] Ms. [Judy] Brown comes back and says, ‘this is a problem, this is a problem, this is a problem,’ and then we have no other map going to public hearing,” Randall said.

Previous election district proposals have been evaluated against both legal requirements, such as acceptable boundary lines and population differences, and county board directions, such as considering future growth.

“There could be a hidden landmine in this map that we just don’t know about, and if there’s a hidden landmine in the map, I think that’s going to surface pretty fast,” Turner said. But he said the map was fundamentally the same as the previous Letourneau-Turner map draft.

That proposal to approve the original Letourneau-Turner map as a backup also passed 5-4, with Buffington, Glass, Umstattd and Supervisor Caleb E. Kershner (R-Catoctin) opposed.

Deputy County Administrator Charles Yudd said county staff members would come to the April 5 board meeting with an evaluation of the new map, giving supervisors another chance to vote and avoid advertising two maps for public hearing on May 11.

Supervisors at that hearing will also take input on proposed names for the districts. Many are familiar—the names Algonkian, Sterling, Ashburn, Broad Run, Dulles, Leesburg and Catoctin will likely return. For a new southern district, the options are Little River, Evergreen and Blue Ridge. Board Sends Loudoun Redistricting Map to Final Review￼