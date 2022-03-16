Supervisors Approve Loudoun Tennis Campus Incentive; Concerns Raised over Rezoning Link

The Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $250,000 incentive for the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section’s plans for new headquarters and a 36-court tennis campus along the Dulles Greenway south of Leesburg.

The organization plans to invest an estimated $42 million to bring both the tennis campus and its new headquarters to Loudoun. It is planned at Village at Clear Springs, a development proposal to rezone 246 acres along Evergreen Mills Road south of Leesburg to make way for 1,238 homes. The developer has offered to provide 20 acres for the tennis complex.

The tennis association’s plans include 20 outdoor tennis courts, 16 indoor tennis courts, and eight pickleball/youth courts for daily tennis programs and match play, USTA Leagues, and events. According to the announcement, the association plans to offer daily tennis activities and classes, wheelchair and adaptive programs, enrichment programs, and community events. And once built, the organization plans to house its operations and headquarters on the campus.

Supervisors voted 8-0-1 in favor of the incentive deal.

Supervisor Tony R. Buffington (R-Blue Ridge) abstained from the vote, citing concerns about the development in a rural area, worrying that the tennis complex and the still-pending rezoning application would be tied together. He pointed to the board’s experience with the Kincora development, the planned home of the Children’s Science Center.

“When it was looking like the rezoning application might not have enough support to pass, the applicant came in, we heard from the science center, we heard from [the Loudoun Department of Economic Development], and they said if the rezoning is not going to pass, it’s just not going to happen, the Children’s Science Center,” he said. “… I think these two are tied, regardless of who tells me they’re not tied.”

“I have made it very clear, I don’t believe this number of units should be in this particular area,” said Supervisor Caleb E. Kerhsner (R-Catoctin), whose district includes the Village at Clear Springs property. “What that right number is, I don’t know yet, but obviously these two may be tied but they are obviously very, very separate.”

The county incentive package comes with performance measures that must be met or the money must be returned to the county, including investment of $42 million, 76 employees including 24 existing USTA Mid-Atlantic employees and 52 new, and an average annual salary of $74,908.

After winning a commitment of county funding support, USTA Mid-Atlantic plans a capital campaign to advance the project. ￼US Tennis Mid-Atlantic Announces Plans for Massive Loudoun Facility