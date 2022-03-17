Funding Builds for Middleburg Town Hall Project 

On the same night the Town Council approved borrowing an additional $2.5 million for the construction of the new town hall, it also learned that the federal government would pitch in, as well.

Town Manager Danny Davis reported that Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-VA-10) secured the addition of $2 million for the Middleburg project in the omnibus spending bill approved last week.

The Loudoun County government, which annually allocates capital funds to help the towns with construction projects, has committed $500,000 for the project.

The town earlier secured an $8 million loan for the project.

The focus of the March 10 meeting was authorizing a $2.5 million loan to cover any shortfalls as the cost of the project has grown since planning began. The town had earmarked $9.5 million for the municipal building, but with the current construction market the total cost increased to about $12.3 million. In January, the council awarded a $10.9 million construction contract to Cooper Building Services.

The council approved taking the supplemental loan through Key Government Finance for a 15-year term at a fixed 2.527% interest rate. The town may pay off the loan in its entirety after 12 months, an option town leaders hope to use if town finances remain strong.