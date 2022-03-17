Loudoun Supervisors Trim Housing Plan, Collective Bargaining in Next Budget￼

County supervisors have begun to trim some of their signature plans as they seek to keep the growth in tax bills under control in the next fiscal year.

The county’s plan to administer the Health Department locally have been put off for a year, and the staffing to support collective bargaining and the county’s expansive Unmet Housing Needs Strategic Plan has been cut back as supervisors continue to look for places to trim the Fiscal Year 2023 county budget. They also gave County Administrator Tim Hemstreet more flexibility on where the money for the Housing Fund comes from—the budget includes $5.9 million for affordable housing, a half-cent of the real estate tax. After a March 10 vote, while the amount of funding remains the same, that money can come from other sources, such as proffer agreements with developers.

Supervisor Matthew F. Letourneau (R-Dulles), the board’s longest-serving current member, likened that to existing policy dedicating the value of two cents of real estate tax revenue to transportation, which began during his first term. Much of that funding comes from proffer agreements and grants.

However, Loudoun’s Housing Coordinator Sarah Coyle Etro stressed that providing a dedicated source of funding for affordable housing will be important.

“It’s very critical. You all can tell by the loans that you’ve been providing, it’s costly to be able to provide for affordable housing, and so to have a game plan for how you’ll ease into adding funding would be a good thing because eventually the sources that we have available, we won’t have them, and we’ll still have the need,” she told supervisors.

Those cuts mark supervisors trading off some of their own initiatives while they have been cautious about cutting new staff positions that county department heads have asked for. They also push back initiatives supervisors think they can delay—for example, with collective bargaining. County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) said other than the firefighters union, she doesn’t expect a union to be ready to come to the county to begin collective bargaining in this budget, and she moved to cut much of the staffing to support collective bargaining even though it has been a signature issue of hers. She said this budget year calls for difficult choices.

“It’s still a board priority in the end, so I think that when we start talking about sacrifices, that’s what it has to be,” she said.

Those ideas come, in part, from Hemstreet, who supervisors asked for guidance on what they can trim out of the budget with the least impact to county operations. He provided options to trim up to $20 million from the budget in a March 10 memo.

Usually, supervisors have that advice along with the proposed budget—they have usually asked Hemstreet to include in his budget options to cut the budget and tax rate back. In December, supervisors voted 6-2-1 to ask for a budget without those options, with Letourneau and Caleb E. Kershenr (R-Catoctin) opposed, citing that concern.

Even with the cuts, county real estate taxpayers will almost certainly see tax bills go up as assessments have climbed even more quickly than usual. The county has typically counted on new construction to grow the tax base and support budget increases, but this year new construction was relatively stagnant. And while supervisors propose one of the largest-ever cuts to the tax rate, property values have climbed so much that the average tax bill will still be higher than last year.

County budget officers have also warned supervisors they need to balance their real estate tax revenues with property tax revenues, and that the income from data centers now accounts for too much of local revenues. They warn that income from data center taxes is less reliable than real estate taxes, pointing to the scramble last year to offset that revenue coming up $80 million short of projections. But that has also meant that if supervisors are to cut the real estate tax rate and maintain that balance, they must also cut personal property tax rates, magnifying the impacts of tax cuts on the county budget.

Currently, supervisors are on track for a real estate tax rate of $0.89 per $100 of assessed value, and a five-cent cut to the personal property tax rate to $4.15 per $100 of assessed value. They will continue working on the budget through March, with a vote to adopt a budget expected in April.

Supervisors will hold another budget work session tonight, where they will hear among other things about the county’s Capital Improvement Program and recommendations for employee pay raises.