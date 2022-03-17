Loudoun’s Workforce Resource Center Opens in New Space

Loudoun County leaders on March 16 cut the ribbon on the new Workforce Resource Center in Leesburg’s Autozone shopping center at the corner of East Market Street and Fort Evans Road.

Workforce Resource Center Program Manager Shelly Rodriguez said the new location offers both better visibility and allows for more innovation.

“The previous location at the Shenandoah Office Building was limited in its visibility to only those customers who were visiting that building for specific county services. The new center’s also a more modernized locations that allows for more flexible use of space and how services are delivered,” Rodriguez said.

Virginia Career Works Northern Region Executive Director David Hunn applauded Rodriguez and her staff continuing to provide services during the pandemic, and Loudoun County government for paying for the center out of its own pocket.

“I’ve been in this business for over 35 years, but this is probably one of the best labor markets for job seekers we’ve ever seen. And this is going to be such a perfect resource for all of the Loudoun County job seekers moving forward,” Hunn said.

“Because we are a wealthy county, because we’re a county with a high median income, there is an assumption that we have no need and that people are not looking for stuff, but the fact that we had 6,000 people come through this workforce center before COVID does say something,” said County Chair Phyllis J. Randall (D-AT Large).

The Workfroce Resource Center provides no-cost resources and equipment to both job seekers and businesses and is a Virginia Career Works affiliate.

More information and job opportunities can be found at loudoun.gov/wrc.

Government officials and business leaders celebrated opening of the new Loudoun Workforce Resource Center in Leesburg’s Autozone shopping center March 16. [Renss Greene/Loudoun Now]