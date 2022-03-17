Riverside Pkwy./George Washington Blvd. Lane Closures Start Today￼

Beginning Thursday, March 17, Loudoun County is scheduled to begin road work at the intersection of Riverside Parkway and George Washington Boulevard, weather permitting.

The work will include milling, paving and striping in the intersection.

Flagging operations, lane closures and detours will be needed to safely pave the roadway. Drivers should use extra caution when traveling through the area and follow all directions from posted signs and road crews. The Sheriff’s Office will have deputies onsite for safety, law enforcement and traffic control.

Work is scheduled for approximately three weekdays, 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., ending Monday, March 21.