Hamilton Mayor to Return to Duty

The Hamilton Town Council had an unexpected call over Zoom during their public comment session Monday night.

Mayor David Simpson called to let them know he plans to return to town service by April 1.

Simpson stepped away from his duties in January, weeks after suffering injuries in car crash that required a period of recouperation. Vice Mayor Kenneth Wine stepped in to take over the day-to-day duties of mayor—serving as the town’s CEO.

Simpson said calling in to the meeting seemed like the easiest way to let everyone know of his plans. He’ll start easing back into the work cycle over the next two weeks.