Loudoun Chamber’s Community Leadership Award Winners Name Grantees￼

The five winners at this year’s Loudoun County Chamber of Commerce Community Leadership Awards have named the five organizations to receive $1,000 grants from the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties.

Each winner at the annual awards ceremony designates an organization to receive a grant from the Community Foundation.

“The Community Foundation is proud support the Loudoun Chamber’s recognition of community leaders as a grant sponsor for the Community Leadership Awards,” Community Foundation President and CEO Amy Owen, President said. “Each of the winners have given back so much to the Loudoun Community through their time, resources, and talents.”

Tina Johnson, Founder and Lead Strategist of the CEO Consulting Group, winner of the Executive Leader category, selected the Breeze Makenzie Foundation. The CEO Consulting Group, which also won in the Small Business category, selected the Loudoun First Responders Foundation.

Valerie Pisierra, Executive Director of Loudoun Cares and winner of the Nonprofit Executive category, selected Loudoun Cares’ assistance fund.

Kindra Dionne, Founder and CEO of PurposeWorx and winner of the Young Professional category, selected The New Ag School.

And Northwest Federal Credit Union, winner of the Large Business category, selected ECHO.

To learn more about the Loudoun Chamber’s Community Leadership Awards, visit: loudounchamber.org/community-leadership-awards. To learn more about the the Community Foundation for Loudoun and Northern Fauquier Counties, visit CommunityFoundationLF.org. Loudoun Chamber Celebrates Community Leadership Award Winners￼