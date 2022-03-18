Loudoun County Awards $4.94M in Business Grants

Loudoun Economic Development on Thursday awarded 124 Business Reinvestment and Recovery Grants, totaling approximately $4.94 million in funding allocated by the Board of Supervisors from the county’s federal American Rescue Plan Act allocation.

“My board colleagues and I are very proud of this direct investment into Loudoun’s economy, supporting startups and established enterprises that share a strong vision for the future,” County Chair at Large Phyllis J. Randall (D-At Large) stated in the announcement. “The COVID-19 pandemic created many challenges for Loudoun residents and businesses, and those challenges can best be addressed through innovation and reinvention.”

Loudoun Economic Development worked with the board of supervisors to design the grant program to fund innovative solutions that accelerate business growth for companies that pivoted in the wake of COVID-19. The grants range in size from less than $7,000 to the maximum of $50,000.

“This was a highly competitive process with more than 750 project applications, and I commend the Board of Supervisors for recognizing the unique need from the business community, as well as the opportunity that comes with this investment,” stated Loudoun Economic Development Executive Director Buddy Rizer said. “We expect a strong return on this investment, in terms of job creation, business growth and tax revenue.”

Of the 124 grants, more than half will support minority-owned business ventures, 38% will support women-owned enterprises, and 14% will support veteran-owned companies. Additionally, six recipient businesses identify as LBGTQ-owned and five identify as disability-owned, according to the announcement. The complete list of businesses can be viewed at LoudounBusinessFund.org.

“Our department conducted a very thorough, inclusive and transparent review, and ultimately funded more grants than we initially envisioned,” Rizer stated. “When you look at the awardees, you will see businesses that really applied the word ‘innovation’ to their individual area within the market, their service or their product. Many of them are also multipliers who will use the grant awards to purchase services and products from other Loudoun businesses that strengthen their reinvention project.”

The announcement put a spotlight on a few of the grant recipients.

Bright Yeast Labs in Sterling shifted to providing local breweries with yeast optimized for canning as the industry pivoted from in-person customers. With grant funding, the labs will engineer new yeast strains to better meet the demands of the county’s craft brewery industry.

Sharp Line Cuts Barbershop is an Ashburn-based, Black-owned business that will use this grant to become accredited as a professional barber academy and expand its hybrid training facility.

Long Stone Farm, a woman-owned business near Lovettsville, pivoted from restaurant sales to a direct-to-consumer model during COVID-19 helping local shoppers avoid supply chain delays. Following the grant award and recent opening of its second retail location in Paeonian Springs, the farm will double its beef and chicken production for consumers.

Michelle Lindsay Photography, a woman-owned business in Leesburg, pivoted from the high-touch service of newborn photography to a flexible and private studio space. The grant will help the studio expand to offer space to other creative Loudoun entrepreneurs.

Loudoun Now also was awarded a grant, to support enhancements to its website operations, the development of news apps, and the acquisition of equipment to expand its multi-media reporting projects.

For a full list of grant recipients, additional information on the Business Recovery and Reinvention Grants, go to LoudounBusinessFund.org.