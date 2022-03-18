Loudoun County Publishes Revised Election Districts Proposal￼

The Loudoun County Office of Mapping and Geographic Information has finished producing a local election districts map to reflect changes made on the fly by county supervisors at their March 15 meeting.

See the proposed new local election districts in detail here.

The map is under review by staff members and, unless it is found to have critical problems, will be sent to a public hearing on May 11, the next step in redrawing the election districts for county supervisors and School Board members.

Under the law the map’s districts must be drawn with roughly proportional populations based on 2020 census data; county supervisors in the face of Loudoun’s continued rapid growth had originally directed staff members to also consider expected future growth in the county. However, the map adopted Tuesday may be beyond the acceptable 5% difference in district populations before it ever sees an election, in particular in the new southwestern district. Among other changes, supervisors added an area to that district that is currently under development, the Birchwood at Brambleton, to be with the rest of Brambleton. While that district already is near the upper population threshold, there are more than 800 housing units still to be built.

Supervisors voted to move ahead with that map on a 5-4 vote.

County staff members plan to bring an evaluation of that map to the April 5 board meeting, giving supervisors another chance to vote on it. If that map is voted down, they are also considering a previous draft of the map has already undergone staff review. The Loudoun Board of Supervisors’s proposed new local election district map. [Loudoun County] Loudoun Supervisors Take New Redistricting Map to Public Hearing￼