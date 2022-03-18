Loudoun County Sponsors ‘I Voted’ Sticker Contest￼

The Loudoun County Office of Elections and Voter Registration is holding a contest for Loudoun residents to design an “I Voted” sticker for the November 2022 general election.

Three winning designs will be used on stickers distributed to voters who cast their ballots at early voting and Election Day polling locations. The stickers will also be sent to those who vote by mail.

The contest is open to all Loudoun County residents. Entries may come from individuals as well as groups. People may enter as many times as they wish. The deadline for contest entries is April 22.

Eight finalists will be selected, followed by an online vote to determine the three winning entries.

More information, including guidelines for the contest as well as the entry form, is online at loudoun.gov/voterstickercontest.