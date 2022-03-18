Loudoun Deputy Fatally Shoots Woman Armed with Knife

The Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of a deputy-involved fatal shooting involving a woman armed with a knife at a Potomac Falls apartment building.

Shortly after 4 a.m. Friday, deputies responded to an Ellicott Square residence for a reported domestic-related incident. Deputies arrived to find a woman inside the apartment with stab wounds. A second woman who was armed with a knife exited the apartment and refused instructions to drop the weapon. She then lunged at the deputies and was shot, according to the report.

She was taken to a local hospital where she died. The stabbing victim is hospitalized, undergoing treatment of injuries considered non-life-threatening.

No deputies were injured during the incident.

The Virginia State Police is conducting the investigation at the request of the Sheriff’s Office.

A neighbor said he awoke to a loud bang around 4 a.m., followed shortly after by sirens.

“I’ve lived here since September and this neighborhood hasn’t had any problems,” he said of the apartment complex, adding he was shocked by the heavy deputy presence this morning.

Drysdale Terr is currently closed between Archer Way and Chesapeake Square.

More details will be released as they become available, according to the agency.