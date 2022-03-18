Resident Rescued from Townhouse Fire; Firefighter Injured 

Firefighters rescued an occupant through a third-floor window of a burning townhouse Thursday evening.

At 6:46 p.m. March 17, county dispatchers received a 911 call from a person reporting their Oliver Court house was on fire and they were trapped in their bedroom. Fire-rescue crews from Purcellville, Round Hill, Lovettsville, Hamilton, Philomont, Leesburg, Moorefield, and Mount Weather were dispatched to the fire.

The first firefighters arrived on the scene in approximately 4 minutes, finding a townhouse with smoke showing from the front of the building. Employing a rapid intervention task force crews simultaneously worked to extinguish the fire and rescue the trapped resident using an aerial ladder.

During the rescue process, a firefighter experienced an emergency. The firefighter was removed through the same window as the resident.

Both the resident and the firefighter were transported to a hospital for evaluation and treatment. The firefighter has since been released while the resident remains hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

The Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire was accidental, caused by a failure of a toaster on a kitchen countertop. The FMO has estimated the dollar loss as a result of the incident at $200,000.

Two adults and three children were displaced as a result of the fire and are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.

Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System members will be canvasing Saturday, March 19 to provide free smoke alarm assessments to residences in the area. During the smoke alarm assessments, system members will check to ensure the homes have properly working smoke alarms in the correct locations. If the smoke alarms are broken or outdated, LCFR personnel will replace them with battery powered alarms at no cost and install additional alarms as necessary.

Loudoun County residents may request a free smoke alarm assessment at any time by completing the online form at loudoun.gov/smokealarms or by calling the smoke alarm program hotline at 703-737-8093.