School Safety Drill Planned Saturday in Ashburn

The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office and the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System will hold a full-scale emergency drill in coordination with Loudoun County Public Schools on Saturday morning in Ashburn Farm.

From 8 a.m. to noon, the training will be held in and around Trailside Middle School. During part of the exercise, first responders will be located at nearby Stone Bridge High School and Newton-Lee Elementary School, and law enforcement will be located around the area to assist with traffic control.

The exercise will focus on an emergency response to an active threat inside the school. The training will involve simulated scenarios and deputies and emergency personnel using training equipment. The goal of this exercise is to assess the readiness of first responders to assure a coordinated, timely, and effective response and recovery in the event of a critical incident.